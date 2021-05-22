Not My Job: Jenny Finney Boylan Gets Quizzed On Hot Dogs

Have you ever seen an opportunity to join a book exchange? Last summer, an old classmate from my high school posted details about a book exchange on his Instagram story. The rules to participate were simple. First, I texted him that I wanted to opt in (to use an alias, we’ll call him Greg). Then, Greg gave me the address of the person who told him about the book exchange — Dave. I would then purchase my favorite book and send it off to Dave. Next, I reposted the book exchange on my story, and anyone who opted in had to send their favorite book to Greg. This way the cycle continues, and the people sending you books are friends of friends so it feels more comfortable, especially when giving out your home address.