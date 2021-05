Police are investigating after a man drove his car through a home on Saturday morning.

Around 11:16 a.m., police were called to a crash site in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue.

Police say a man driving a Chevy Trail Blazer drove into a home in the block and was taken to the hospital.

The driver’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Police have not disclosed the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMAR-2 News for the latest.