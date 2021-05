Marriage, it has been said, is one long conversation. Of the many sentences spouses speak to one another over the course of their time together, the most important are those that offer compromise or an agreement that helps them get through — or on the same page about — an issue. It could be as simple as agreeing to make and stick to a budget to avoid financial disagreements, or agreeing on what harsh punishments look like in your household so that you’re not second guessing one another in front of the kids so much. No couple agrees on everything; but coming together to finally say, “okay, here’s what we can do” and then hashing it out from there is a crucial tactic to overall happiness.