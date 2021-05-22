newsbreak-logo
Solid Saturday lifts Jordan Spieth to the fringe of contention at PGA Championship

Island Packet Online
 2 days ago

Jordan Spieth arrived at the 103rd PGA Championship with an opportunity to complete golf’s career grand slam — one of the game’s rarest achievements. “It’s not on my mind; it’s not,” he said in a pre-tournament meeting with the media. “I think as we get into the weekend, if I’m able to work my way into contention, I think it’s something that’ll obviously be asked and come up, and it’s something that I certainly want.”

