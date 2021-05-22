Great Britain Medals-Fest Flows With Gold For Peaty & Mixed Relay, Silvers For Greenbank & Wood, Gold & Bronze For Hopkin
Day 6 at the European Championships produced another medals-fest for Great Britain when gold for Adam Peaty in the 50m breaststroke, bronze for Anna Hopkin in the 100m freestyle and silver for their Loughborough training partner Luke Greenbank a whisker behind World Champion Evgeny Rylov in the 200m backstroke were followed by silver for Abbie Wood in the 200m medley and victory for the 4x100m Mixed medley quartet of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Hopkin and Freya Anderson.www.stateofswimming.com