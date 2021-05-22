newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Great Britain Medals-Fest Flows With Gold For Peaty & Mixed Relay, Silvers For Greenbank & Wood, Gold & Bronze For Hopkin

By Craig Lord
stateofswimming.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 6 at the European Championships produced another medals-fest for Great Britain when gold for Adam Peaty in the 50m breaststroke, bronze for Anna Hopkin in the 100m freestyle and silver for their Loughborough training partner Luke Greenbank a whisker behind World Champion Evgeny Rylov in the 200m backstroke were followed by silver for Abbie Wood in the 200m medley and victory for the 4x100m Mixed medley quartet of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Hopkin and Freya Anderson.

www.stateofswimming.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Freya Anderson
Person
Benedetta Pilato
Person
Anna Hopkin
Person
Adam Peaty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Uk#World Championships#Gold Bronze#Sec#Italians#Brits#Rkln Team#Dsq Men#Thriller Luke Greenbank#Battle History#Loughborough#British Silver#Medal Counts#Russian Gold#Backstroke#Medley#Free Podium#Wood Confines Hosszu#Semis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Sweden
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
Animalspaulickreport.com

Dual-Hemisphere Sire Pure Prize Dies In Argentina At Age 23

Pure Prize, a Grade 2 winner who had success at stud in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, died Saturday at Haras La Providencia in Argentina following complications from a stroke, the South American publication Turf Diario reports. He was 23. A Phipps Stable homebred by Storm Cat, and out...
Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Dina Asher-Smith excited to face rising star Sha’Carri Richardson in Gateshead

Dina Asher-Smith has been impressed by new sprinting star Sha’Carri Richardson and is relishing their head-to-head clash at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on Sunday. The 21-year-old American has catapulted herself into the position of gold medal favourite for the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics in what will...
Sportsteamusa.org

U.S. Takes Skeet Mixed Team Gold Medal At Shotgun World Cup

Vincent Hancock shoots during the ISSF World Cup Shotgun on May 10, 2021 in Desenzano del Garda, Italy. Amber English and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock topped the host country Wednesday in skeet mixed team, prevailing 36-34 in the gold-medal match. It’s the 13th career world cup gold medal for Hancock and the second for English. The U.S. now has two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal with trap events still to come in Lonato.
SportsBBC

European Aquatics Championships: GB women secure historic relay gold

The British women won the European 4x100m freestyle relay title for the first time in 94 years with a stunning victory on the opening night of swimming in Budapest. The quartet of Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson won in a British record of three minutes 34.17 seconds.
Politicscoinupdate.com

France: George Washington features on latest gold and silver “Great Dates of Humanity” coin series

The Monnaie de Paris released their second collection of collector coins entitled “Great Dates of Humanity,” which is part of a series that launched in 2019 beginning with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the First Step on the Moon, and the D-day. For 2020, the series retraces the history of American Independence through a sequence of special collector coins. The first series began by celebrating U.S. Independence history with a collection of coins that focused on General Lafayette. The collection is inspired by a collection of medals commissioned by the Monnaie de Paris and designed by celebrated artisans during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The independence of the United States was a world event of strategic importance to France as it was one of the first countries to recognise the new nation and also contributed armies commanded under General Lafayette.
SportsAmateur Swimming Association

Britain smash European record for relay gold

Great Britain’s Mixed 4x100m Medley relay team obliterated the European record on Thursday night to clinch the continental crown by a hefty margin. There was also individual success for rising star Freya Anderson, the 20-year-old winning her first individual international medal with bronze in the Women’s 200m Freestyle. History was...
Sportsteamusa.org

Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Overcomes Sloppy Conditions To Win Diamond League Opener

Sam Kendricks competes in the pole vault during the Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games on July 9, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and Armand Duplantis have one of the best back-and-forth rivalries in track and field right now, and this summer is likely to feature a major showdown between the two at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.