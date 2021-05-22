newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Suárez, Simeone celebrate Atlético title with tears, smiles

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suárez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait — and a dramatic final...

www.bdtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Ángel Correa
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Final Round#Ap#Spanish#Catalan#Athletic Bilbao#Osasuna#Associated Press#Europa League#Manchester United#Valencia#Celta Vigo#Hugs#Second Place Real Madrid#Last Place Eibar#Sixth Place Real Betis#Relegation Valladolid#Moments#Seventh Place Villarreal#Di St Fano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

A German wonderkid that could've represented England, the 17-year-old making waves at Barcelona and the Ajax man wanted by Europe's elite... the rising stars who have benefited from the Euros being delayed a year

The decision to push Euro 2020 back a year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be a silver lining for some. Before the global pandemic brought football to a grinding halt, national teams across Europe had their final squads for the tournament laid out with many facing the reality that they'd have to wait for their chance to appear at another European Championship.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're calm; I saw Barcelona defeat

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insists there's no panic inside the club as their title push begins to wobble. Atletico remain top of the table after Barcelona were shocked at home by Granada last night. Simeone responded: "I saw the end of the game, normal, like any coach who watches...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Elche CF-Atlético Madrid: The final push begins

Atlético Madrid have not played Elche away from home in LaLiga since December 2014, and Diego Simeone’s table-toppers will return to the Martínez Valero seeking a win Saturday. “(We must) think more than ever about the next game,” Diego Simeone said Friday when asked about the importance of being in...
Soccersportsmax.tv

Simeone: Four-way LaLiga title race good for Spanish football

Diego Simeone believes LaLiga's engrossing four-way title race is good for Spanish football and insists leaders Atletico Madrid are only focusing on themselves following Barcelona's slip-up. Barca missed the chance to go top of LaLiga on Thursday as they slipped to a stunning 2-1 home defeat against Granada, with coach...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
Soccerfutaa.com

📖 Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Five storylines to keep an eye out for

This weekend’s LaLiga Santander action is an absolute can’t miss, with the top four teams in the standings face off against each other. On Saturday at 4.15 pm CAT, it’s Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid, before fans across the world can enjoy Real Madrid vs Sevilla on Sunday night at 9 pm CAT. Here's a look at the intriguing storylines surrounding this Saturday’s blockbuster clash at the Camp Nou.
Soccerintothecalderon.com

FC Barcelona-Atlético Madrid: The possible title-decider

When asked about Atlético Madrid’s lengthy winless run at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, Diego Simeone said Friday that “there’s always a first time for everything in life.”. See, the Argentine — who has accomplished most everything else in his nine-and-a-half seasons as the club’s manager — has never overseen an away win at Barcelona. He’s been in charge for five defeats and three draws across eight league meetings away to Barça (though one of those draws won a title).
SoccerThe Guardian

‘It’s still possible’: Kike hat-trick gives Eibar hope in relegation battle

Eibar’s 3-0 win over fellow Basque strugglers Alavés was their first victory in 16 games, sealed by their ‘hard-working plank’. On the sixth floor of the tower block at No 1 Indalecio Ojanguren Street they started clapping. A few metres to the right, on the fifth floor of No 2, they began too and soon everyone had joined in: on all the balconies where flags hang and the occupants look out over the pitch, a standing ovation 15 stories high, and in the small stand facing them. Kike Garcí­a made his way to edge of the pitch while teammates and staff applauded an astonishing hat-trick from the man they most wanted to score it: the big, loveable lump whose three goals had just defeated Alavés and given Eibar something to hold onto.
Soccerwsn.com

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Odds & Picks

Atletico Madrid are still top of the table despite a significant slump in form. Barcelona missed their chance to move to the summit against Granada. Barcelona have an excellent record against Atletico, so back them to win. Bet on Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Here!. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Odds. The...
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona's Koeman and Atletico's Simeone facing win or bust scenario?

When Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and Sevilla travel to reigning champions Real Madrid the following day, each club will be within four games of potentially becoming Spain's champions. This is the tightest (six points separate first from fourth), most open (four teams) La Liga title race in living...
Soccerfubo.tv

2020-21 La Liga Week 35: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid How to Watch Live

Spain's 'Big Three' each have a chance at ending this weekend as top-flight leaders. La Liga could enlist a new leader for the first time since November 7 if incumbent pace-setters Atletico Madrid fail to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s side once boasted a double-digit lead at Spain’s summit, but their advantage has been hacked down to just two points ahead of Week 35. Barcelona—currently third—can at least temporarily go first with victory in Catalonia, with second-placed Real Madrid biding their time ahead of Sunday’s clash at home to Sevilla.
Soccertotalfootballanalysis.com

In the title pursuit: How Simeone could outwit Koeman’s Barca for his first Camp Nou win in a decade – tactical analysis

Although Atletico Madrid have been holding the lead through the most part of the 2020/21 season, the battle for the La Liga title is still on. Chased by both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Atleti need to keep their consistency in the remaining games of this campaign in order to reach the long-awaited success in Diego Simeone’s 10th year on charge as manager.