Arcade Archives back on its shmup kick with NMK's Task Force Harrier

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(But not the Sega Mega Drive version) If you think Hamster has already re-released every single 1980s shmup to its Arcade Archives range, they've only scratched the surface. Easily replicable at speed, the credit-killing genre saw a tidal wave of releases, reaching well into the treble figures in a short space of time. Thus, it's likely that we'll see many more examples of the genre's lesser-known entries over the coming weeks, months, perhaps years.

