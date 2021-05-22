Arcade Archives back on its shmup kick with NMK's Task Force Harrier

In 2020 Epic games provided a first peek at Unreal Engine 5 via their breathtaking “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” demo, and yet, nearly a year later, we haven't heard much about games actually using UE5. At this point, it’s literally a list of one – Ninja Theory’s upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. InXile Entertainment has also said their unnamed next RPG will use the engine. Well, now another Microsoft-owned studio, Gears developer The Coalition, has announced they’re jumping aboard the Unreal Engine 5 train! Unfortunately, the Vancouver, Canada-based studio hasn’t confirmed what UE5 games they’re working on, but still, this is the first major AAA studio to announce their support for the engine. Here’s what The Coalition had to say on the subject…