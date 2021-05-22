Kansas City Royals acquire pitcher Domingo Tapia from Seattle Mariners

The Kansas City Royals acquired right-hander Domingo Tapia from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Royals promptly announced that Tapia has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Tapia, 29, has yet to record a decision while registering a 1.42 ERA in seven career appearances with the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

He walked one batter and struck out another in two scoreless innings this season with the Mariners.

–Field Level Media

