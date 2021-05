With its post-apocalyptic setting, cast of weird and wonderful creatures, and wealth of content, there’s a lot to like about Biomutant. If you’re a fan of open world adventure games, then Biomutant will likely be right up your street. It’s open-world adventuring at its purest; a core story runs through the game, but a liberal sprinkling of side quests means you can move through it at your own pace. There’s always something to do, whether you’re searching an old, abandoned house for a piece of technology from the “before times”, or hunting for rare loot in an underground cave.