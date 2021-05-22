newsbreak-logo
Eurovision: 26 Countries Face Off in Grand Final of 65th Edition – Live Updates

Eurovision is back after two years, and the 65th edition of the world’s biggest music competition doesn’t stand to disappoint. There’s perhaps more global interest than ever this year thanks to Netflix’s Eurovision movie “The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which filled the void last year with bangers like “Jaja Ding Dong” when Eurovision was canceled due to the pandemic. The contest is also being made available for U.S. audiences on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Indeed, it’s never been a better time to tune in.

Musicdailyjournal.net

Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic goes live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Ahead of the...
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021: How to watch the grand final online… and what to expect

It’s been a two-year wait. But the countdown to the grand final of Eurovision 2021 is on! And very soon we’ll have a new song contest champion. Of course, the winning moment is only the cherry on top of a very tasty cake. Here’s what you can expect and, most importantly, how you can tune in and watch the show.
WorldPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Eurovision semi-finals 2021 live stream for free and from anywhere

13 is the unlucky number in Rotterdam this week, as the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals whittle 39 hopefuls down to the 26 who'll get to strut their stuff at this Saturday's grand final. As well as giving you an early chance to pick your favorite songs and performances, the semi-finals also let you vote on who makes it through, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live stream for FREE.
Entertainmentcroatiaweek.com

Croatia misses out on Eurovision Grand Final after semi-finals

Croatia’s Albina Grčić has missed out on the Grand Final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest after performing in the first semi-final on Tuesday night in Rotterdam. Albina was 10th on stage and failed to impress the judges and viewers with her song Tick-Tock. With four male backing singers, the 22-year-old from Split wore a minimalist outfit on stage consisting of four silver sequins and some power shoulders.
WorldBBC

Eurovision: Ireland and Australia eliminated in first semi-final

Ireland and Australia were among six nations to be knocked out of Eurovision in the song contest's first semi-final in Rotterdam on Tuesday. Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia were also eliminated. Australia's early exit marks the first time the country has failed to make the final since it began...
WorldAS.com

Eurovision 2021: List of countries, artists, and songs

With the semifinals in the books, many around Europe are patiently awaiting the 2021 Eurovision final. This year is the 65th anniversary of the competition and will be a bit different due to the pandemic. The final will take place in the Netherlands where the pandemic rules will allow for a small crowd of spectators, far less than in previous years.
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

James Newman to fly the flag for UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision entrant James Newman will be hoping to improve the UK’s standing at the contest when he takes to the stage during the grand final tonight. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
Worldseattlepi.com

Eurovision: Italian Heavy Metal Band Måneskin Wins 65th Song Contest

Italy, the bookies’ favorite going into the show, won with 524 points, while French chanteuse Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points. Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears was in third place with 432 points. Meanwhile, the COVID-stricken Iceland, a fan favorite that was hyped up thanks to Netflix’s Iceland-centric “The Story of Fire Saga,” came in fourth with 378 points.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: Graham Norton’s best jokes at tonight’s grand final

Laughs are all but guaranteed at tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest with Graham Norton returning as the UK’s host.This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK are able to tune into the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.Norton will serve as commentator for BBC’s coverage, and with a reputation for cutting comments, there is sure to be some meme-worthy remarks made tonight. Meanwhile, Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.Here’s a running list of Norton’s best gags this evening, to be updated throughout the night.“That is Flo Rida, the...
MusicBluefield Daily Telegraph

Eurovision Song Contest starts with semifinal, screening

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “OK, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the immensely popular contest...
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
Europewiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 preview: Italy remains the favourite to win on eve of grand final

The eagerly-anticipated grand final is almost upon us and the running order has been announced. There have been a number of rises and falls in the prediction markets after the semi-finals this week, and though this is a fast moving situation, in this article I’ll try to shed some light on who the potential contenders are ahead of tomorrow night.
Musicunian.info

Ukraine makes it to Eurovision grand final in Rotterdam (Photo, Video)

In 15 appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine has never missed a Grand Final. Go_A, a band representing Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest held in Rotterdam, mixed electronic dance music and folk in its mesmerizing entry "Shum", which brought it to the grand final along with nine other participants.