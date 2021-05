It might seem like Nürburgring Nordschleife lap records get broken every few weeks these days, but Porsche and Manthey Racing conspired to take the street legal record back in 2018, and have held it ever since. Porsche's 991 GT2 RS MR managed a 6:40.33, which is faster than anything else with a license plate. The only cars to set a faster official time are Volkswagen's all-electric ID.R and Porsche's all-conquering lap-record-setting 919 Hybrid Evo. That's pretty impressive for a car that evolved from a pretty basic 911 chassis. Admittedly it had race-inspired aero components, the stickiest of tires, and a 700 horsepower turbocharged flat six. Yeah, it's the most impressive 911 spec sheet to ever have been printed in Weissach, and now you can upgrade your mega-911 to Manthey Racing's MR specs.