In the computing industry, we’ve lived with PCIe as a standard for a long time. It is used to add any additional features to a system: graphics, storage, USB ports, more storage, networking, add-in cards, storage, sound cards, Wi-Fi, oh did I mention storage? Well the one thing that we haven’t been able to put into a PCIe slot is DRAM – I don’t mean DRAM as a storage device, but memory that actually is added to the system as useable DRAM. Back in 2019 a new CXL standard was introduced, which uses a PCIe 5.0 link as the physical interface. Part of that standard is CXL.memory – the ability to add DRAM into a system through a CXL/PCIe slot. Today Samsung is unveiling the first DRAM module specifically designed in this way.