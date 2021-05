SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Developments: The Pinnacle walked to the ring to celebrate their win over The Inner Circle at Blood and Guts. MJF wore a crown and was escorted by a trio of women. MJF told the crowd the bow to him and The Pinnacle. MJF noted that Dynamite was the number show on all of cable because of their win. MJF asked the crowd if they’d like to see a rematch between the two factions. The crowd cheered but MJF said that wasn’t going to happen. Tully Blanchard took the mike and said he once knew was it was like to be at the top of the card. He said The Pinnacle took everything The Inner Circle had and still came out on top. Blanchard said he had a present for The Pinnacle that costs him thousands of dollars. He presented them with expensive watches and screamed that they were looking down on everyone else from the top of the card.