newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Even The Boston Red Sox Have A TikTok Take On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez After A-Rod Split

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reports seem to indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: hanging out, canoodling, reconnecting. Whatever you want to call it, fans have been absolutely living for the possibility of a second coming of early 2000s Bennifer. It was kind of surprising, too, considering JLo just announced her split from Alex Rodriguez last month. Now though, the Boston Red Sox seem to be weighing in on the situation with a slightly shady TikTok take.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jlo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Solo Cup#Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#A Rod Cheating#Dating#Celebrity Breakups#Drama#Miss#Paparazzi#Film History#Playful Shade#Reality Television#Yellowstone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
MLB
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jennifer Lopez 'Open' to Relationship with Ben Affleck But 'Not Making Plans About the Future' amid Reunion Trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez isn't ruling out getting back together with Ben Affleck, a source tells PEOPLE. Almost two weeks after the exes were spotted together outside of Lopez's Los Angeles home and then photographed together inside of a car together in Montana, a source close to the singer says Lopez, 51, "is open to having a relationship" with Affleck, 48.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Are Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Getting Back Together? A Reported Reunion Has Fans Buzzing

There is some serious early-2000s nostalgia in the air after recent rumors that Bennifer could be back. After splitting from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez may reportedly be leaning on her old boo, Ben Affleck. It's been years since the pair was an actual couple, but here's why people think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be getting back together now that both stars are newly single.
CelebritiesJezebel

Ben Affleck Emailed His Way Back to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still With A-Rod

Did Ben Affleck cyber-homewreck his way back into JLo’s heart? Possibly! According to TMZ, Bennifer 2.0 began exchanging “loving” emails while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, which previously starred Armie Hammer. Also in the Dominican Republic at this time was her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was on a personal redemption tour after rumors circulated that he’d been unfaithful with a white woman, a classic A-Rod move.
MLBPosted by
E! News

Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Romance Picture By Picture

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Vacationing Together. Let's get loud: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together again!. That's right, 17 years after the superstar singer and the Oscar winner ended their engagement, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a weeklong vacation together in Montana. According to an insider, the pair took off for Yellowstone Club on May 2 after appearing separately at the star-studded VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A-Rod's Response When Asked About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Reported Vacation Together

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's breakup was big news for fans of the couple, and for pop culture as a whole. But that relationship has already quietly faded in the distance as rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged rekindling have taken over headlines. With that said, it hasn’t stopped the public from wondering about Rodriguez’s take on the news. Now, the media has gotten the former baseball player’s response to Lopez and Affleck’s reported vacation together, and it's kind of a hoot.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Alex Rodriguez's Reported Reaction To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Vacation Was Sad

In case you haven't already heard, the 2000s are making a comeback this year – and so is one of the decade's most iconic couples. At least, it certainly looks that way. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer, have been causing serious speculation about their rekindled romance, and a recent romantic getaway to the Yellowstone Club in Montana all but confirmed the rumors. Unsurprisingly,Alex Rodriguez's reported reaction to Jennifer Lopez's vacation with her ex was *super* emotional.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Remember Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Famous 2003 Couples Interview?

Early aughts fashion trends aren't the only thing making a comeback in 2021. It appears that the era's most famous it-couple is also back in style: Bennifer. The newly single Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent weeklong getaway to Montana has many people basking in the sweet, sweet bliss of 2002 nostalgia — when spindly eyebrows were all the rage, and when the two actors were the most talked about power couple in Hollywood.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘intense reunion’ sends ‘Bennifer’ fans into meltdown

The news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been holidaying together has seen a resurgence in the phrase “Bennifer”.In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. They regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically despised flop Gigli.Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.Affleck went on to marry and divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from fiancé Alex...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

J Lo and Ben Affleck Spent Days at Montana Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have busted out of the friend zone, TMZ reports. The pair were spotted at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, which is right near Yellowstone National Park. They were spotted in the same car, with Affleck driving and J. Lo riding shotgun. An insider...