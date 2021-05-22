Even The Boston Red Sox Have A TikTok Take On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez After A-Rod Split

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's breakup was big news for fans of the couple, and for pop culture as a whole. But that relationship has already quietly faded in the distance as rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged rekindling have taken over headlines. With that said, it hasn’t stopped the public from wondering about Rodriguez’s take on the news. Now, the media has gotten the former baseball player’s response to Lopez and Affleck’s reported vacation together, and it's kind of a hoot.