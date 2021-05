We’re that much closer to piecing together the future for the Atlanta Falcons with the 2021 schedule signed, sealed and delivered. Trying to play the “guess the number of wins” game always burns me: my unrelenting optimism and homerisms take over and I always predict more wins than losses. It’s hard not to! This time of year, it’s not hard to envision the best of what this team can be, rather than settle for what this team has the best odds of being.