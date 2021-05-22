newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

CNN finally gets around to firing Rick Santorum

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWouldn’t you know it: CNN has once again been let down by its efforts to find a conservative commentator who will tout anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage rhetoric on its airwaves—in the interest of good, objective journalism—but who won’t also say things so racist that they’re then forced to fire them. This is per Huffington Post, which reports that the cable news network has finally parted ways with former senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum, after the “senior political correspondent” came under fire for comments about Indigenous peoples that he made at an event in April, asserting that European colonists in the Americas “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

tv.avclub.com
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fawn Sharp
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Rick Santorum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnn News#Conservative Rhetoric#Conservative Media#Political Rhetoric#Huffington Post#Indigenous#Native Americans#Ncai#Nazi#Firing#Mainstream Media#Ire#The Holocaust#Television#Allies#Native American Genocide#Cable News#United States#European Colonists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Journalism
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsFox News

Rick Santorum addresses CNN departure on 'Hannity'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheWrap

Rick Santorum Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ for CNN Firing, Defends Native American Comments (Video)

Rick Santorum used his first television appearance since his ouster from CNN to defend his comments on Native Americans and decry what he sees as “cancel culture.”. “What I said was not at all disparaging towards Native Americans. What I was talking about is the founding of the United States of America and that Native Americans did not have a role in the founding of our country,” Santorum told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night, just two days after his CNN departure was confirmed. He called his ouster “disappointing.”
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Rick Santorum credits CNN for keeping him as long as they did 'in spite of some of the things I said'

Former Republican senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum appeared on Monday where he spoke about being from late last week for he made about Native Americans while delivering a speech in April. Santorum, who began at CNN as a political commentator in January 2017, said that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” But Santorum did not take a combative stance against CNN. In fact, he gave the network credit.
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

CNN Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum Over Racist Remarks [Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. When we were younger most people were taught to think before they speak, unfortunately people have gotten way too comfortable to speak whatever comes from the top of their head with the thinking of ‘you know what I meant’ or ‘I didn’t mean it like that’. Well for former GOP senator and presidential candidate, Rick Santorum, because he didn’t heed the teachings of ‘watch your mouth’, CNN is reportedly cutting all ties with him.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Harris Faulkner Cites Brian Stelter Covering CNN’s Cuomo Debacle: ‘They DO Have Real Journalists Over There’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner stood out from her colleagues by crediting CNN’s Brian Stelter for acknowledging the scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo. On Monday, Outnumbered discussed Cuomo’s involvement in strategy sessions to help his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), address multiple accusations of sexual harassment. The segment also addressed Rick Santorum’s ouster from CNN for his offensive comments toward Native Americans.
Minoritiesredlakenationnews.com

After Making Racist Statement about Native Americans, Rick Santorum Fired by CNN

ATLANTA - CNN has fired Rick Santorum, its conservative senior political correspondent, almost a month after the former Pennsylvania U.S. senator and twice-failed presidential candidate made disparaging comments about Native Americans during an event on April 23 at a Young America's Foundation event. At the event, Santorum said the country...
Entertainmentindiancountrytoday.com

Native Organizers Alliance statement regarding CNN firing Rick Santorum

(Photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0 [creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0], via Wikimedia Commons) CNN fired Rick Santorum after Indigenous groups called for his removal because of his comments dismissing thousands of years of Native American history and culture and contributions to the United States. The following quote is from Judith Le Blanc, Caddo, director of Native Organizers Alliance, an organization dedicated to building a support network of Native leaders and grassroots organizers.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo rewarded while Santorum axed at selectively outraged CNN

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is probably sitting comfortably in a Manhattan high rise or in the Hamptons as you read this knowing that he is untouchable at his network despite multiple ethical breaches that would have sent almost anyone else at CNN packing up their desk. Now-former CNN pundit and...