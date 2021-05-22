CNN finally gets around to firing Rick Santorum

Wouldn’t you know it: CNN has once again been let down by its efforts to find a conservative commentator who will tout anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage rhetoric on its airwaves—in the interest of good, objective journalism—but who won’t also say things so racist that they’re then forced to fire them. This is per Huffington Post, which reports that the cable news network has finally parted ways with former senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum, after the “senior political correspondent” came under fire for comments about Indigenous peoples that he made at an event in April, asserting that European colonists in the Americas “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”