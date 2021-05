Before we get into this review, our first question has to be: does Rihanna ever sleep? It seems not, as her coveted beauty brand is launching new products thick and fast this year, with Fenty Beauty’s most recent debuts including a skin tint, eye cream and body luminizer, to name a few.Its latest launch is sure to come in handy for Ri-Ri’s busy schedule. The new bright fix eye brightener, launched on 7 May, aims to hydrate, brighten and colour correct the under-eye area – a dream product for those of us who are lacking sleep or struggle with naturally...