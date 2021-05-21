Apple unveils a range of updated features to serve disabled users
Apple, a multinational technology company, has recently unveiled a range of updated features with an objective to serve users with disabilities. Most recently, the tech giant has enabled users to leverage its new SignTime sign language interpreter service to contact retail customer care and AppleCare via their web browsers. Furthermore, software updates that are coming to watchOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices later in 2021 will bring improved options for VoiceOver, Assistive Touch, hearing aid support, & background sounds.www.express-journal.com