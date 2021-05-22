newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Greenwich LWV co-sponsoring discussion of moving away from Electoral College

By Ken Borsuk
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENWICH — The League of Women Voters of Greenwich is holding a discussion on the national movement to circumvent the Electoral College.

The forum, which is designed to look at both pros and cons, will be held at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Cole Auditorium of Greenwich Library, 101 W. Putnam Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Rethinking the electoral college has gotten national attention since November when Republican Donald Trump won the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton despite receiving nearly three million fewer votes. It was the second time since 2000 that the loser of the popular vote won the nation’s highest office.

The forum’s discussion will include information on pending state legislation that would add Connecticut to the decade-old National Popular Vote Compact, which is looking to band states together to support the winner of a presidential popular vote.

It is free and open to the public.

“People need to understand what the National Popular Vote Compact is about,” said Johnathan Perloe, a Greenwich resident and member of National Popular Vote CT. “I think people are not aware of it. When you first talk about it, it seems complicated but it’s really not and this is a great way to explain it.”

The public forum is co-sponsored by the League, National Popular Vote CT, Common Cause Connecticut, the Greenwich Library and CTVotersCount.org.

Speakers include New Yorker political essayist Hendrik Hertzberg; Pam Wilmot, the executive director of Common Cause in Massachusetts; historian Mark Albertson; and Luther Weeks, executive director of CTVotersCount.org, which opposes of the compact.

If the National Popoular Vote Compact bill is approved and signed by Gov. Dannel Malloy, Connecticut would commit all of its electoral votes to whichever candidate won the most popular votes in all 50 states.

The compact would go into effect only when the total of the member states equals the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. So far, nearly a dozen states with a total of 165 electoral votes have signed on, including New York, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Deirdre Kamlani, a member of the League of Women Voters of Greenwich’s board and a member of the program committee, said the bill before the legislature and curiosity from residents was behind the decision to hold the forum.

“We thought we could provide a service to the community by having this event and showcasing both sides of the issue,” Kamlani said. “We’re going to talk about both the pros and cons and hopefully people will get the full picture.”

Supporters have said the change would allow for states like Connecticut, which are traditionally ignored as campaign spots over “battleground states” like Ohio and Florida, to have more of a voice.

“The current winner-take-all arrangement does not serve the interests of Connecticut voters, especially in comparison to the battleground states,” Greenwich resident Sandy Litvack, a member of the National Popular Vote CT Working Group, said.

“The irrelevance of Connecticut to the presidential election is evident by looking at how much attention our state gets from candidates. Of nearly 400 general election campaign events in 2016, 94 percent were held in just 12 states and only one was held in Connecticut,” Litvack said.

The bill, which is before the General Administration and Elections Committee in the general assembly, has 28 co-sponsors.

In Greenwich, State. Rep. Livvy Floren (R-149th) said last month she wanted to see the bill’s final language before deciding whether to support it.

State Reps. Fred Camillo (R-151st) and Michael Bocchino (R-150th) and state Sen. L. Scott Frantz (R-36th) all said they opposed it.

“The founding fathers established the Electoral College in the Constitution as a compromise between election of the president by a vote in Congress and election of the president by a popular vote of qualified citizens,” Bocchino said. “I fully support their decision then and I fully support it today.”

According to Frantz, “The Founding Fathers brilliantly anticipated the concentration of population in certain areas that could overwhelm the interests of those in more rural areas, and all one has to do is look at how red the electoral map is and the popular vote to see the logic in the Electoral College system.”

The league is a non-partisan organization. Organizers said they are striving to have balance in the presentation.

“Although there may be disagreements about the merits of the compact, we hope Connecticut residents will see this is not a partisan piece of legislation,” league board member Sheila Mehta said, noting the support of not just former Democratic Vice President Al Gore, who famously lost the presidency in 2000 despite winning the popular vote, but also Republicans like former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Congressman Bob Barr, who now is a Libertarian.

“We want to be sure to fairly present both sides of the debate about the compact to inform our members and the wider community,” Mehta said.

Perloe, a member of the town’s Democratic Town Committee who said he was speaking as a private citizen, urged interested residents, no matter what their political leanings, to attend and ask questions.

He noted that without a small margin of votes in Ohio in 2004, Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry would have won the electoral college while losing the popular vote to Republican President George W. Bush.

“It could happen to Republicans too,” Perloe said. “This is something that goes both ways.”

kborsuk@greenwichtime.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

