Rural ambulance crews are running out of money and volunteers. The fallout could be unanswered 911 calls – New Orleans, Louisiana

Rural ambulance services in the United States are often supported by volunteers and are fighting for their survival. The pandemic has accelerated the crisis. According to national CEO Alan Morgan, more than one-third of all local EMS are on the verge of closure. Rural Health Association. “The pandemic has further expanded our local EMS resources.” At Wyoming, the problem is particularly dire. Although it may be the least populated in the United States, Wyoming is the ninth largest in terms of land. Washakie County, in the Bighorn Basin in southern Wyoming, represents a trade-off for nearly 8,000 residents here. Extensive open space, the nearest major trauma hospital is more than 2.5 hours away. On a recent drive from Cody, the nearest town to the airport, the land was endlessly expansive while cattle and wildlife outnumbered people. The only reminder of civilization was that occasionally oil rigs pumped up distantly quietly. However, for residents, quick access to emergency medical services (emergency care and ambulances) can be a survival issue. That’s a fact that Luke Cipherd is familiar with. For the past three years, he has overseen volunteer ambulance services in Washakie County. However, on May 1, the organization was forced to dissolve. “We found that we didn’t have the people to continue,” says Sypherd. “It was a continuing problem exacerbated by COVID that fewer people were interested in EMS volunteers during a pandemic and were afraid of patients being taken to hospital.” A nearby hospital system, Cody Regional Health, told Washaki County. I have agreed to provide an ambulance service. , Avoid the crisis. But that’s a problem that’s happening across the American countryside: ambulance crews are running out of money and volunteers. Philip Franklin, EMS Director of Cody Community Health, said the crisis was the result of several problems. They can’t call without volunteers because they haven’t been paid, “Franklin said. “Another problem is that we don’t have enough to maintain ambulance service. In Wyoming, EMS is not mandatory, which means we are not responsible for funding these entities.” Sypherd said. He said there was a fundamental flaw in the EMS funding model. Most service providers only get a refund if they take the patient to a hospital or clinic. In rural areas such as Wasakie County, the smaller the population, the fewer calls and, as a result, the less money. Refunds are based on the number of patients transported to the hospital, so 1,000 calls are made each year and only 750 can be transported. Patient — 250 other calls where you didn’t make money, “said Cipherd. Members warn that emergency medical systems across the United States are “on the verge of collapse.” “It is important that the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic do not permanently degrade the EMS system, especially in rural areas where ambulance services may be available. It is the only emergency medical service provider and Makes all Americans continue to have access to critical emergency 9-1-1 and medically required non-emergency ground ambulance services. ”According to the letter, as well as fire and police, according to the National EMS Staff Association. In addition, only eight states consider local emergency medical services to be “essential” by law. “That mission means that someone needs to consciously think, plan, and make sure that EMS is available,” Sypherd said. “If you’re in one of the states that doesn’t require EMS as a mandatory service and your local ambulance provider shuts down due to lost funds or lack of volunteers, that is, when you call 911,” What’s here (Washakie County)? It’s just the tip of the iceberg to see what’s happening, “Franklin said. “Over the state, there are other services that have been a bad year, just one year after closure.” “Life and Death Issues” One of them is Freemont County, home of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Fremont is approximately the size of Vermont. Due to the recession and budget cuts, the county began privatizing ambulance services in 2016. But American Medical Response, a private sector, says it can’t afford to continue after losing $ 1.5 million in revenue last year. AMR has announced that it will not renew its contract when it expires on June 30th. No one else is bidding. “We were unable to renew our current contract because it was set up due to financial collapse,” says Larry Allen, AMR’s parent company, Global Medical Response. Fremont County Commissioner, one of the problems is the so-called payer composition. Many county residents rely on Medicare, Medicaid, and Indian health services to offer low-cost refunds to ambulance providers. “There is no source of income to drive an ambulance,” Allen said, if the state or federal government did not designate EMS as a mandatory service. To provide ambulance services. ” The Wind River Indian Reservation spans more than 2 million acres and is shared by two Native American tribes, East Shoshone and North Arapaho. There are three small clinics, but no ambulance service and EMS relies on Fremont County. “Currently, response times are quite slow and will not exist,” said Juan Willow, a tribal member of northern Arapaho. His grandfather suffered from health problems, and Willow said his family often couldn’t wait for an ambulance and had to find other ways to get to the hospital. “Not everyone here has a car,” he said. That is a concern shared by Jordan Dresser, chairman of the Northern Arapaho tribe. He added that many tribal members do not have work vehicles and therefore cannot go to hospitals or clinics. “It’s a matter of life and death for us.”