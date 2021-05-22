newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Rural ambulance crews are running out of money and volunteers. The fallout could be unanswered 911 calls – New Orleans, Louisiana

By neworleans
eminetra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRural ambulance services in the United States are often supported by volunteers and are fighting for their survival. The pandemic has accelerated the crisis. According to national CEO Alan Morgan, more than one-third of all local EMS are on the verge of closure. Rural Health Association. “The pandemic has further expanded our local EMS resources.” At Wyoming, the problem is particularly dire. Although it may be the least populated in the United States, Wyoming is the ninth largest in terms of land. Washakie County, in the Bighorn Basin in southern Wyoming, represents a trade-off for nearly 8,000 residents here. Extensive open space, the nearest major trauma hospital is more than 2.5 hours away. On a recent drive from Cody, the nearest town to the airport, the land was endlessly expansive while cattle and wildlife outnumbered people. The only reminder of civilization was that occasionally oil rigs pumped up distantly quietly. However, for residents, quick access to emergency medical services (emergency care and ambulances) can be a survival issue. That’s a fact that Luke Cipherd is familiar with. For the past three years, he has overseen volunteer ambulance services in Washakie County. However, on May 1, the organization was forced to dissolve. “We found that we didn’t have the people to continue,” says Sypherd. “It was a continuing problem exacerbated by COVID that fewer people were interested in EMS volunteers during a pandemic and were afraid of patients being taken to hospital.” A nearby hospital system, Cody Regional Health, told Washaki County. I have agreed to provide an ambulance service. , Avoid the crisis. But that’s a problem that’s happening across the American countryside: ambulance crews are running out of money and volunteers. Philip Franklin, EMS Director of Cody Community Health, said the crisis was the result of several problems. They can’t call without volunteers because they haven’t been paid, “Franklin said. “Another problem is that we don’t have enough to maintain ambulance service. In Wyoming, EMS is not mandatory, which means we are not responsible for funding these entities.” Sypherd said. He said there was a fundamental flaw in the EMS funding model. Most service providers only get a refund if they take the patient to a hospital or clinic. In rural areas such as Wasakie County, the smaller the population, the fewer calls and, as a result, the less money. Refunds are based on the number of patients transported to the hospital, so 1,000 calls are made each year and only 750 can be transported. Patient — 250 other calls where you didn’t make money, “said Cipherd. Members warn that emergency medical systems across the United States are “on the verge of collapse.” “It is important that the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic do not permanently degrade the EMS system, especially in rural areas where ambulance services may be available. It is the only emergency medical service provider and Makes all Americans continue to have access to critical emergency 9-1-1 and medically required non-emergency ground ambulance services. ”According to the letter, as well as fire and police, according to the National EMS Staff Association. In addition, only eight states consider local emergency medical services to be “essential” by law. “That mission means that someone needs to consciously think, plan, and make sure that EMS is available,” Sypherd said. “If you’re in one of the states that doesn’t require EMS as a mandatory service and your local ambulance provider shuts down due to lost funds or lack of volunteers, that is, when you call 911,” What’s here (Washakie County)? It’s just the tip of the iceberg to see what’s happening, “Franklin said. “Over the state, there are other services that have been a bad year, just one year after closure.” “Life and Death Issues” One of them is Freemont County, home of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Fremont is approximately the size of Vermont. Due to the recession and budget cuts, the county began privatizing ambulance services in 2016. But American Medical Response, a private sector, says it can’t afford to continue after losing $ 1.5 million in revenue last year. AMR has announced that it will not renew its contract when it expires on June 30th. No one else is bidding. “We were unable to renew our current contract because it was set up due to financial collapse,” says Larry Allen, AMR’s parent company, Global Medical Response. Fremont County Commissioner, one of the problems is the so-called payer composition. Many county residents rely on Medicare, Medicaid, and Indian health services to offer low-cost refunds to ambulance providers. “There is no source of income to drive an ambulance,” Allen said, if the state or federal government did not designate EMS as a mandatory service. To provide ambulance services. ” The Wind River Indian Reservation spans more than 2 million acres and is shared by two Native American tribes, East Shoshone and North Arapaho. There are three small clinics, but no ambulance service and EMS relies on Fremont County. “Currently, response times are quite slow and will not exist,” said Juan Willow, a tribal member of northern Arapaho. His grandfather suffered from health problems, and Willow said his family often couldn’t wait for an ambulance and had to find other ways to get to the hospital. “Not everyone here has a car,” he said. That is a concern shared by Jordan Dresser, chairman of the Northern Arapaho tribe. He added that many tribal members do not have work vehicles and therefore cannot go to hospitals or clinics. “It’s a matter of life and death for us.”

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Vermont State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Wyoming State
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Emergency Crews#State Of Emergency#Emergency Services#Fire Services#Covid#Cody Regional Health#Cody Community Health#Americans#Medicare#Medicaid#Indian#American Medical Response#Rural Ambulance Crews#Rural Ambulance Services#Ems Volunteers#Ambulance Service Staff#Rural Areas#Ambulance Providers#State Ems Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Sussex County, DEcoastalpoint.com

Beebe, Unite Us partner to address social determinants of health

Beebe Healthcare is joining Unite Delaware, a statewide network connecting health and social care providers in a collaborative ecosystem to meet people where they are and ensure they can access the resources they need, when they need them. The Unite Us platform will provide Sussex County with the digital infrastructure...
Milwaukee, WIseehafernews.com

Milwaukee Running Short Of Ambulances

The Milwaukee Fire Department is dedicating two of its ambulances to basic, less-serious 9-1-1 calls. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says that’s a short-term solution to an “enormous problem” putting a strain on resources. Two private companies just ended their contracts with the city saying Medicaid and Medicare don’t pay enough...
Public HealthDaily Record

It’s now illegal to post public health workers’ personal information

Posting public health officials’ personal information online that threatens their safety, a practice often referred to as doxxing, is now illegal in Colorado. It’s a response to the targeting that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. HB21-1107, which Gov. Jared Polis signed Tuesday, makes it a misdemeanor to publish that information...
Health Servicestribuneledgernews.com

AFD purchasing new ambulance

May 11—ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded a contract for the purchase of a new ambulance. The Safety Board on Monday approved the contract with Braun Ambulance in the amount of $229,760, which was the lower of the two bids received. Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave...
MilitaryStars and Stripes

Arkansas National Guard ends mission to distribute PPE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has ended its work at a warehouse in North Little Rock where it helped distribute personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management requested closure of the warehouse operations mission as PPE has become more commercially...
Bismarck, NDHuron Daily Tribune

North Dakota addiction treatment plan eyes border residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers took several approaches to boosting an addiction treatment voucher program that ran out of money last year. The 2021 Legislature approved $15 million for the substance use disorder voucher program in the 2021-23 budget cycle, which begins July 1. Lawmakers also approved two...
Mental HealthTahoe Daily Tribune

One tough job: Fire agencies battle mental health stigmas

With fire seasons lasting longer and wildland firefighters working more hours, agencies around the basin are working to address mental health concerns among their crews. Even during a mild fire season, firefighting is a physically and mentally taxing job. Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Crews work 16-hour days on 14-day assignments and typically have two days off between each assignment.
HomelessIdaho8.com

Nonprofit workers go tent to tent to vaccinate homeless

O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — During the pandemic, Toni Floerke, a nurse at Project Vision Hawaii, has been putting shots in the arms of hundreds of homeless on O’ahu. Many of them are hard-to-reach and reluctant to receive a dose of a vaccine. It’s forced nonprofit groups to go to beaches, parks, shelters and anywhere else they can find a willing participant.
news-shield.com

Pandemic raises pressure on rural health care

ALGONA, Iowa — Everybody at the Kossuth Regional Health Center is wearing a mask. But while the masks offer some protection against the pandemic, it can’t offer much help against the unique challenges facing rural health providers. “We’re definitely a farm-and agriculture-related business,” says Dar Elbert, Chief Nursing Officer and...
Public Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Department of Public Health Issues Advisory to Schools, Child Care Facilities

The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of Covid were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the Covid-19 deaths in Iowa occured in November, December and January. Data is still be collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and Covid will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer. Late Friday, state officials urged schools and child care centers to drop mask mandates and let parents and students make their own decisions about face coverings. The move came after the Centers for Disease Control announced fully vaccinated adults do not need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings. The C-D-C recommends schools keep Covid prevention strategies in place for the rest of the school year.
Public Safety965kvki.com

Louisiana Woman Sets Son’s House on Fire, Files Insurance Claim

A Louisiana woman has been arrested after she set her son's house on fire and then filing an insurance claim. According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, the 67-year-old woman was arrested in Morehouse Parish for arson and insurance fraud. According to the Tweet, the Bastrop Fire Department requested an...
Health Servicesumn.edu

Rural hospital closures strain community ambulance services

Rural hospital closures force patients in affected communities to travel longer distances for specialized or emergency care. A new study from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health shows that such closures place similar strain on emergency medical service (EMS) providers trying to get patients to the hospital or another facility as quickly as possible.
Public HealthNebraskaTV

Texas governor prohibits mask mandates from local governments across the state

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4....