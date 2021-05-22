Our Pick: The Top 8 Frizz-Fighting Hair Products To Try

At some point, any person who’s been on their natural hair journey for quite some time will reach a nexus of gratification, where they realize that they’ve not only built a curly hair routine that works for them, but they’ve also learned to love their texture. Getting to that place takes time, of course; it takes time to find the best styling products for your hair, and you have to build an arsenal of easy curly hairstyles to wear on the days your curls aren’t poppin‘. Even when you feel like you have achieved a solid curly hair routine, there’s always something you can do to update it, such as testing new products or making slight tweaks to maximize your routine’s benefits. With that in mind, we spoke with a mix of influencers, founders, and hairstylists to learn about their routines and get tips for building a curly hair routine that works for you. Whether you’ve been all-natural for years or are just learning about the different types of curl patterns, keep reading for expert-approved methods that will make your beautiful hair even better.