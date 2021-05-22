newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Our Pick: The Top 8 Frizz-Fighting Hair Products To Try

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not all frizz-fighting products are created equal. But with the right selection of shampoos, leave-in conditioners, styling creams, and the like, your hair can become manageable and shiny in no time. In all honesty, nobody likes tangled hair because it’s messy and can lead to damage and breakage. Regardless of...

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Hair Breakage#Hair Spray#Good Hair#Perfect Hair#Dry Hair#Dry Shampoos#Naturelab Tokyo Haircare#Naturelabtokyo#Instagram A#T3 Micro#T3micro#T3 Fit Dryer#Ionair#Airstream#Ouai#Theouai#Ouai Leave In Conditioner#Frizzy Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CareTimes and Democrat

Avoid Sunburn and Skin Damage With These Top 13 Sun Care Products From Amazon

Seasons are changing, and many people are glad about that! Many are excited because we will soon be able to head out to the beach or pool and spend the day having an enjoyable time! While we may be excited and have the mindset, we can't wait to be out there enjoying ourselves. We have to be responsible and make sure we're protecting ourselves before going out. We need to make sure we protect our skin with sunscreen before we head out the door! We must apply sunscreen so we protect our skin from powerful UV rays; doing this, as we know, will lower the chance of getting skin cancer, painful burns, and early signs of aging.
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

15 Women Spill Their Curly Hair Routine Secrets

At some point, any person who’s been on their natural hair journey for quite some time will reach a nexus of gratification, where they realize that they’ve not only built a curly hair routine that works for them, but they’ve also learned to love their texture. Getting to that place takes time, of course; it takes time to find the best styling products for your hair, and you have to build an arsenal of easy curly hairstyles to wear on the days your curls aren’t poppin‘. Even when you feel like you have achieved a solid curly hair routine, there’s always something you can do to update it, such as testing new products or making slight tweaks to maximize your routine’s benefits. With that in mind, we spoke with a mix of influencers, founders, and hairstylists to learn about their routines and get tips for building a curly hair routine that works for you. Whether you’ve been all-natural for years or are just learning about the different types of curl patterns, keep reading for expert-approved methods that will make your beautiful hair even better.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Setting Powders For Oily Skin

Some women are lucky enough to have timeless skin, while others trust setting powders. Concealing those stubborn fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections in one fell swoop, they are undoubtedly a godsend for oily skin makeup users. So, beauties who like to get their glam done before going out of the...
Hair CareNBC News

The 7 best shampoos for fine hair of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Perusing through the hair...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

We Tried It: Use Your Razor to Shave Your Face

As a beauty editor, I have access to the world's best products and treatments (tough job, I know). And even though all these top-of-the-line services are right within my reach, there are several less-than-glam, DIY beauty hacks that I'll never give up. This includes using a 2:1 hydrogen peroxide/water mix to whiten my teeth; gently brushing my lips with a toothbrush to get rid of flakes; and, yes, shaving my face with a razor.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best texturising hair sprays that will give you voluminous and tousled locks

Carefree hair styling comes into its own as soon as the sun shines. The idea of spending an hour in front of a heated appliance, working up a sweat, only for it to look frazzled as soon as you step outdoors, is no one’s idea of fun. Instead, use these hotter days to embrace a more casual and natural style to your tresses that compliments both your mood and your wardrobe. Let us introduce you to the wonders of a texturising spray to achieve a deconstructed and tousled finish to your hair. The love child of hairspray, dry shampoo and...
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

10 Blue Shampoos For Brunettes

From the moment you dye your hair, you’re committing to maintaining the color you choose, and that involves switching up your shampoo. The same way blondes use purple shampoo to tone their hair and preserve the color; brunettes need to use blue shampoo. Dying your hair can be an impulsive...
Hair Carefashionista.com

17 Blonde-Hair Toners to Fight Brassiness In-Between Salon Appointments

Whoever first said blondes have more fun probably wasn't thinking about the upkeep and maintenance associated with having golden, highlighted or full-on bleached hair color. Strands that looked buttery and bright in the salon chair can easily turn brassy, harsh and dull as time goes by, so it's worth investing in some at-home toners — whether in the form of purple shampoo, styling mousse, leave-in drops or in-shower masks — for maintaining blonde hair in-between salon appointments.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 10 Toners For Acne Prone Skin

You do not need us to tell you about acne-prone skin. Only those who suffer from acneic skin know the hassle it is to stop breakouts, control dryness and grease simultaneously. However, we can tell you that trying to rid your breakouts with harsh alcohol-based ingredients isn’t doing you any favors.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 10 Lip Masks To Get Softer Lips

As much as we take care of the skin on our faces, we shouldn’t neglect our lips. Your lips are easily affected by the weather, and you don’t want to walk around with chapped and dry lips!. Skincare has become about keeping your skin nice and hydrated! Even if you...
Hair CareHealthline

Co-Wash: How to Do It, What It Is, and Products to Try

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. What exactly does it mean to co-wash? Why has it become so popular? And, finally, should you also be doing it?. If you’ve...
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Found: 11 Best Hair Ties To Keep Your Style Secure Without Causing Breakage

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You may not think twice about your trusty hair tie. Maybe you keep one handy on your wrist or stow an elastic in your bag at all times. You fish it out, gather your hair away from your face, and you're all set—right?
Hair CareRefinery29

This Is One Of The Best Curly Hair Products I’ve Ever Tried

Welcome to Beauty & The Beat, R29 Unbothered UK's new beauty column. Each fortnight, we're spilling the tea on the latest products made for Black women and gender nonconforming people across hair, makeup and skincare. Trying to find suitable products for wavy, curly and coily hair can be a minefield....
Hair Careyoubeauty.com

Dry Hair? Try These Omega-3 Food Sources for Beauty Boost

There are a lot of hair products on the market claiming to help fix dry hair. But there’s another approach you can use to make your hair shiny. You can shift your diet toward food that makes your hair healthier. Hair Nutrition. Omega-3s are an essential fatty acid. Foods that...
Hair CareHartford Courant

How to curl long hair

Curling long hair is a good way to make it look more alive and less weighed down. Generally speaking, it also tends to be a more flattering look for most people, as it’s softer on your facial features. There are many ways to curl one’s hair, and the most effective...
Hair CarePosted by
93.1 WZAK

TRIED IT: My Hair Thanked Me After Trying Ouidad’s Curl Infusion Products

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It was at a family/friends gathering when I discovered the hair product that would positively change my hair journey henceforth. It was a beautiful Sunday, and I was sitting at the kitchen table conversing with my lady elders after a fulfilling meal. We were chatting about life and past experiences and of course, especially when Black women are involved, the conversation turned to natural hair. I asked if anyone could recommend a product that keeps the curls moisturized. One Black lady who donned a fresh twist-out replied to me and said, “try Ouidad.” My forehead wrinkled in confusion. The lady read my mind and spelled the name out for me. Because the lady’s twist-out was so fabulously bouncy and holding up in the infamous New Orleans humidity, I took my cell phone out without hesitation and began my research.
Hair CareRefinery29

We Tried A Natural Hair Mask That Works On All Hair Types — & Here’s Our Review

Introducing Get Into It, assistant editor Nadia Ebrahim’s monthly beauty column where she guides us through the sometimes-overwhelming-but-always-exciting maze of hair, skin-care, and makeup launches. This week, interim director Carli Whitwell joins her for a double-review of a Canadian handmade hair mask. What we’re getting into: JŪS by Oreya All...