Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have literally been attached at the hip since the beginning of the year. But once they let their love for each other be known on a mass scale, it's been a non-stop parade of PDA-filled couples' selfies, permanent tattoos, and thirsty comments on Instagram. At this point, it's kinda understandable if Kourtney and Travis were to start looking alike and magically morph into the same person since they do ev-er-y-thing together, but Kourt is letting us know that is 100 percent not the case. At least not when it comes to her clothing choices.