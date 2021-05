The fashion world is quite challenging, only some successfully make it. To want to be a professional fashionista, you’ll need to have a sense of creativity, ambition, dedication, and bravery. Still, you’ll need a lot of quality skills and industry knowledge. Fashion design schools will assist with this. Learning at a school with a long history in the fashion and design field will encourage you to hone your experience and understanding from scholars and others with years of relevant experience and performance. Each year, Italy features several of the most influential fashion shows, such as Pitti Immagine Uomo and Milan Men’s and Women’s Fashion Weeks.