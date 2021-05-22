Telecom System Integration Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021–2026

The Syringes and Needles Market size to reach revenues of over $34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Syringes and needles are sterile devices used to inject solutions into the body. Syringes and needles are also used to separate various types of body fluids, such as tissue in swollen joints and blood in veins. Syringes are made of glass or plastic and have the shape of a cylinder with a plunger at one end and a hole that connects to a needle. A needle is a hollow metal tube with a pointed tip.