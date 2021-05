The WWE Raw card for this Monday night has two matches announced, but expect more especially regarding the WWE Championship. Here’s the WWE Raw card preview. Riddle‘s playfulness with The New Day has run out after last week. Randy Orton walked out on Riddle following his loss to Kofi Kingston. That angered Riddle, who would shove Xavier Woods to the ground and show that he was siding with his R-K-Bro teammate. These two will now face off in singles action as their friendship seemingly begins a rivalry in a short number of weeks. Will Orton have Riddle’s back is the question here.