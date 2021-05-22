newsbreak-logo
The Linda Lindas Sign With Epitaph Records

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band — Bela, Lucia, Eloise and Mila, who range in age from 16 to 10 and describe themselves on social media as “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!” — started off in 2018 playing punk rock covers, and have long gotten support from older, punk-centric musicians. They’ve opened for Best Coast, Money Mark and veteran L.A. punk acts like the Dils and Alley Cats, and were specifically asked by Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna to open for them in 2019. The video of the library performance, which was part of its AAPI Heritage Month, has gotten cosigns from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Sonic Youth co-founder Thurston Moore and others.

