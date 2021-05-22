Late comedian Paul Mooney who spoke truth to power about Black experience remembered

Calling Paul Mooney controversial was, at one time, like saying water was wet. He was going to say what he wanted to and if a person didn’t like it then too bad. One thing about comedy is that it does hit the boundaries of good taste quite often and, depending on the comedian, can leap right over it on the way to the next joke. Mooney was by far and large someone that had things on his mind that he meant to say, and considering that he was a writer for a talent like Richard Pryor it’s very fair to say that he had a way of looking at the world that didn’t sit right with some folks and was bound to offend pretty much anyone and everyone if he had the inclination to do so. He was a talented man obviously, and someone that could turn a joke on just about anyone, but there were obviously moments when he wasn’t well-liked by various people in show business for various reasons.