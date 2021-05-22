newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Boy, 8, dies 2 days after boat collision on Virginia river

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Police say an 8-year-old boy has died after a boat collision that also killed a man and injured another person on a Virginia river.

Virginia Marine Police spokesperson Matthew Rogers says the child died at a hospital on Friday morning from injuries that he sustained in Wednesday night’s collision between a tugboat and a small recreational boat on the Elizabeth River.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the boy was one of three passengers on a nine-foot skiff when it hit a 59-foot tugboat near the Jordan Bridge.

A man who was steering the skiff with the 8-year-old aboard died at the scene of the collision.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

