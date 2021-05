Half Moon Bay played host to Woodside for a PAL League contest Tuesday afternoon. Liam Harrington started on the mound with 3 shutout innings. HMB scored first as Aidan Vazquez executed a bunt and run with Jared Mettam to get Mettam all the way from first to third. Coleman Colucci drove in Mettam for an RBI single. In the bottom of the 2nd David Nieves led off with a deep triple to right field and later scored on an RBI groundout by Tristan Hoffman. Woodside would claw their way back to a tie in the top of the 4th scoring 2 runs of their own. Unfortunately the Cougar bats went ice cold after a Vazquez double to lead off the third, HMB did not get a hit again until Josh Dybalski smoked a triple to right in the bottom of the 7th. HMB made some crucial mistakes on defense as the game got out of hand late. HMB falls to (4-7 overall, 3-4 in league).