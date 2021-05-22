Leaked Image of New Brooklyn Nets Uniform Has New Jersey Flair [LOOK]
The Brooklyn Nets have rolled out several new-look uniforms in recent years. For the most part, they’ve all been hits. The team’s Biggie uniform, which had “BED-STUY” strewn across the front, honored the late hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls, a native of the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn. The Nets’ Basquiat uniform paid a colorful homage to revolutionary Brooklyn-born artist and painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. And their Subway uniform, debuted earlier this season, is a nod to the New York subway system, complete with a black-and-white color theme.heavy.com