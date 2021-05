While the Kansas City Chiefs had a pretty successful offseason in the eyes of most, there’s still a couple glaring needs when you look up and down the roster. One of those needs is of course cornerback. Kansas City knows this as they lost Bashaud Breeland and targeted the position in free agency when they brought in 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams on a visit. However, Williams ended up not signing with the Chiefs and the team was not able to draft a cornerback last week in the NFL Draft.