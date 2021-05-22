newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Coronavirus updates, May 22: State reports 1,013 cases, 86 deaths

WZZM 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan. On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,013 daily cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths. The total case count...

www.wzzm13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Care Provider#Influenza#Cdc#Vaccine Doses#State#Devos Place#Spectrum Health Mychart#The Vaccine Call Center#News 13onyourside Com#Deaths#Severe Illnesses#Symptoms#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Viruses#Covid 19 Vaccines#Fever Cough Shortness#Adults#Child#Avoid Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Stateabc57.com

Michigan has 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 new deaths. The state has a total of 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths, 755,119 recovered, and 7,666,660 vaccine doses administered. Berrien Co.: 13,662 confirmed cases, 259 deaths, 107,890 vaccine doses administered. Cass Co.: 4,714...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

To Wear or Not to Wear, That is the Question!

With the CDC lifting mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, we followed suit here in Michigan. It's been good, it's been confusing, and is a bit difficult to sort out. As we know, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear one, and those not vaccinated must only do so indoors.
Ferndale, MIDetroit Free Press

Meijer drops customer mask-wearing policy, others keep policies in place

In a move that other grocers and retailers have made, Grand Rapids-based Meijer announced on Monday that fully vaccinated customers now can enter its stores without a face covering. But the Grand Rapids-based retailer will still require its store team members to wear a face covering. The move comes just...
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Liliya Sutherland, D.O. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Liliya Sutherland, D.O. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Sutherland specializes in vitreoretinal disease and surgery, as well as inherited retinal diseases, and finds her greatest excitement in research — and what the future holds in treatment of inherited retinal diseases.
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.