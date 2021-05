TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police arrested two people from Buffalo in connection to armed robberies of motels. Town police say Abdi Kadir and Austin Del Valle, both 23 years old and from Buffalo, have been charged in Wednesday's incidents. The first robbery happened at 5:20 a.m. at a motel on Grand Island Boulevard, and the second happened at 7:48 p.m. at a motel on Sheridan Drive.