Coos County, OR

Search for potential arson suspect underway in Coos County

By Amanda Slee
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is looking for a potential arson suspect. This video was released to help the search. You can see what appears to be a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking away from the camera. He's holding something in his right hand. It's...

