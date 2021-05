Goldman Sachs has officially labeled bitcoin as an investable asset. According to Mathew McDermott, Goldman’s global head of digital assets, the choice to now consider bitcoin a new investable asset class is largely due to the currency’s own “idiosyncratic risk, partly because it’s still relatively new and going through an adoption phase. And it doesn’t behave as one would intuitively expect relative to other assets given the analogy to digital gold; to date, it’s tended to be more aligned with risk-on assets. But clients and beyond are largely treating it as a new asset class, which is notable—it’s not often that we get to witness the emergence of a new asset class.”