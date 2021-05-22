St. Vincent tops UK Record Store Chart with Daddy’s Home

History paints the 1970s singer-songwriter movement as a case of artists crawling out of the collapsing framework of 1960s utopianism, dizzy and unsure of anything much bigger than themselves, their fracturing relationships, their spiritual crises, or their drug problems. These days, scholars are also pointing out the unprecedented ways the work of women singer-songwriters from that era paralleled what feminist activists were doing at the same time—asserting that the personal is also the political. But a stigmatized association between the self-expressing solo acoustic performer and egotistical indulgence lingered. It’s one of the reasons that indie rock solo artists from the 1990s and 2000s often preferred to operate under what I call bandonyms, stage names that could double as pseudo-band-names (think of Smog, Cat Power, the Silver Jews, the Mountain Goats), because it seemed more cool and flexible but also held any presumption that their music was somehow “confessional” at a remove.