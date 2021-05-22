newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Vincent tops UK Record Store Chart with Daddy’s Home

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent is ahead of Paul Weller and The Black Keys. St. Vincent has topped the UK Record Store Chart with her new album Daddy’s Home. Squid drop to #5 from the number one spot last week, while there’s another strong showing from Dry The Cleaning who climb again with New Long Leg.

www.live4ever.uk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Neufeld
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Paul Weller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Daddy#Floating Points#The Format#Uk Album Sales#The Uk Record Store Chart#Dry The Cleaning#The Blue Elephant#Morcheeba#Fat Pop#The Black Keys#Random Access Memories#Delta Kream#Sons Of Kemet#Fear Factory#Tops#Home#Vinyl Sales#Green#Squid Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

St. Vincent Shares Visual For New Single ‘Down’

Kicking off the release week of her first album in four years, St. Vincent has shared “Down” as the third single from Daddy’s Home. The album will arrive on Friday, May 14, via Loma Vista Recordings. “Down” arrives with a visual directed by Bill Benz and St. Vincent, or Annie...
MusicNME

Listen to St. Vincent’s slick new song ‘Down’

St. Vincent has shared ‘Down’, another song from her forthcoming sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home‘. Musician Annie Clarke’s slick and funky new single comes with a video she co-directed with Bill Benz showing Clarke in her “full Candy Darling morning-after regalia”. Watch it below. ‘Down’ follows ‘Pay Your Way In Pain‘...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: St. Vincent admits no accidents on difficult ‘Daddy’s Home’

Americans, we like our heroes, heroines, alive with tragedy. A vicarious struggle pulls out our individualized triumphalism. The blessing is also the gift, as we like to say. Yet in truth, as St. Vincent sings on Daddy’s Home, casualties mount along the way. Daddy’s Home. St. Vincent. Loma Vista Recordings,...
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

St. Vincent Shares Funky “Down” Music Video; ‘Daddy’s Home’ Album Out 5/14

This Friday, May 14, St. Vincent will release her anticipated new album, Daddy’s Home — which, so far, has proven to be decidedly heavy on style and throwback vibes. The latest song shared ahead of the album is “Down,” presented as a quirky music video starring Annie Clark herself, portraying “full Candy Darling morning-after regalia, portraying a woman — under the influence? — careening through a narrative that meshes perfectly with the song’s urgent, anxious grooves,” per a news release, seemingly indicating that the narrative flow of Daddy’s Home will involve multiple characters.
Musicseattlepi.com

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

St. Vincent would be 'dead' without music

St. Vincent would "probably be dead" without music. The 'Pay Your Way In Pain' hitmaker feels "grateful" that songwriting comes so easily to her, as she admits she's "very lucky" that she gets to make music for living. She said: "Still I feel grateful that it comes to me ......
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

New Music Friday: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent has released her follow-up to 2017’s Grammy Award winning Masseduction on New Music Friday – have a listen right here via Spotify. Annie Erin Clark confirmed the details of her sixth St. Vincent record Daddy’s Home back in March, describing it as, ‘a collection of stories of being down and out in downtown NYC, last night’s heels on the morning train, glamour that’s been up for three days straight’.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Black Keys, St. Vincent among hot new albums

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Black Keys, “Delta Kreme” (Nonesuch) On their 10th studio album, the Ohio duo (and veteran Outside Lands festival headliners) are paying homage to the Mississippi hill country blues that has served as a guiding light throughout the Black Keys’ illustrious career. Recorded at...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

St Vincent releases ‘Down’

Track is third from forthcoming Daddy’s Home album. The grit of 1970s vinyl meets the grain of 1970s celluloid with “Down,” the infectious third advance offering from Daddy’s Home, the new St. Vincent album dropping May 14th via Loma Vista Recordings. Co-directed by St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Bill Benz, the “Down” clip features its lead in full Candy Darling morning-after regalia, portraying a woman — under the influence? — careening through a narrative that meshes perfectly with the song’s urgent, anxious grooves.
Musickexp.org

St. Vincent Goes '70s

Musician and producer St. Vincent is out with her sixth solo studio album, Daddy’s Home. It was inspired by the music of the '70s. KEXP’s Cheryl Waters recently caught up with St. Vincent to talk about the record, what about the 70s inspired her, the power of backup singers, and the women St. Vincent shouts out in her song, "Melting Of The Sun."
Saint Vincent, MNDartmouth

With a new sound, St. Vincent finds a stunning, personal voice in “Daddy’s Home”

The recently released album greatly outshines her previous one. Until recently, Annie Clark’s — who goes by the stage name St. Vincent — most personal album was “Marry Me,” her debut album, which came out in 2007. Since then, she’s leaned more and more into her St. Vincent persona. Even songs that explored her personal struggles, like “Marrow” or “Strange Mercy,” feel detached from the real Annie Clark, distorted through the filter of St. Vincent. For a long time, this strategy worked well, as much of her best work can be found on albums like “Actor,” “Strange Mercy'' and “St. Vincent.” However, the culmination of this style was 2017’s “Masseduction,” a deeply impersonal album that felt sanitized and cold, both lyrically and musically. However, St. Vincent reverses course with her most recent album “Daddy’s Home,” that features much more personal lyrics.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Album Review: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

A snooty recent piece from a snooty outlet wasn’t doing much to hide their disdain for Annie Clark: the music on Daddy’s Home lacked something, all slickness and cynicism but underneath the stylish veneer, oddly cold and passionless, it said. The album is a reference to the release of her...
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Watch St. Vincent scurry through frantic and fun 'Down' video

Annie Clark, you know her as St. Vincent, has shared her new single and video for “Down,” from her upcoming 2021 album Daddy’s Home. Following up her previously released singles “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun,” St. Vincent's third offering "Down" sees the '70s sound she's locked in on her new record meet the grain of '70s film in a new clip co-directed by Bill Benz.
MusicSlate

St. Vincent’s Newest Record Is Also Her Worst

History paints the 1970s singer-songwriter movement as a case of artists crawling out of the collapsing framework of 1960s utopianism, dizzy and unsure of anything much bigger than themselves, their fracturing relationships, their spiritual crises, or their drug problems. These days, scholars are also pointing out the unprecedented ways the work of women singer-songwriters from that era paralleled what feminist activists were doing at the same time—asserting that the personal is also the political. But a stigmatized association between the self-expressing solo acoustic performer and egotistical indulgence lingered. It’s one of the reasons that indie rock solo artists from the 1990s and 2000s often preferred to operate under what I call bandonyms, stage names that could double as pseudo-band-names (think of Smog, Cat Power, the Silver Jews, the Mountain Goats), because it seemed more cool and flexible but also held any presumption that their music was somehow “confessional” at a remove.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

St. Vincent Takes a Walk on the Wild Side on Her New Album 'Daddy's Home'

Like David Bowie before her, Annie Clark, the innovative singer-songwriter-guitarist who goes by the stage name of St. Vincent (the moniker, she says, comes from a line in a Nick Cave song), has come up with alter egos tied to each of her albums. For 2011's Strange Mercy, she told Billboard, she was a "housewife on pills;" for 2017's Masseduction, she was a "dominatrix at a mental institution." On her latest Daddy's Home (due May 14), she's gone back to the early 1970s as an Andy Warhol-esque character living in gritty and bohemian New York City, the kind of downtown scenester Lou Reed celebrated in "Walk on the Wild Side."
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Vincent heading to the Pageant

St. Vincent is at the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 8 for a stop on her “Daddy’s Home World Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. An opening act will be announced. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office is not yet reopened.