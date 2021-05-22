newsbreak-logo
Royal Expert Speaks Out About A Potential Reconciliation Between Prince Harry And Prince Charles

By Callie McGuire
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
The family drama between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, is making headlines daily. During the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry blasted his father for not taking his calls for months, and the Duke of Sussex dropped more bombshells that made Prince Charles look... well, not great. A royal expert spoke out about a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince Charles because the situation is becoming even more complicated.

