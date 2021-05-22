newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

UFO sightings reported on weekly basis - but are they real?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever looked at the sky and been baffled by something you just couldn’t rationally explain? asks Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman. Suffolk is famous for its very own Roswell incident - that of the notorious Rendlesham Forest from the Christmas period of 1980, but it is far from the only incident involving such a phenomenon; indeed, reports of strange flying objects have been widely reported throughout history.

Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Lighting in the American sky shocks residents and annoys astronomers

Philadelphia Continuous lights across the night sky in some parts of the United States on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday surprised some as to whether UFOs’ plots were coming, but others – mostly amateur and professional astronomers – lamented the globalization of the world. Location. The string of lights was actually...
AstronomyAstronomy.com

Did life on Earth come from outer space?

Life, for all its complexities, has a simple commonality: It spreads. Plants, animals and bacteria have colonized almost every nook and cranny of our world. But why stop there? Some scientists speculate that biological matter may have proliferated across the cosmos itself, transported from planet to planet on wayward lumps of rock and ice. This idea is known as panspermia, and it carries a profound implication: Life on Earth may not have originated on our planet.
Astronomythecherawchronicle.com

The night sky is getting brighter

The night sky is slightly polluted due to satellites and other things that people throw into space. Researchers write this in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters. Satellites, space debris, and other things orbiting the Earth have been found to literally light up the night sky. Researchers estimate that in some places, the night sky is 10 percent brighter than it would be in the absence of these objects. In many cases, satellites alone cause an area to be classified as “light polluted” by the official criteria.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover New Auroral Phenomenon Hidden in 19-Year-Old Video Footage

Not all auroras slither through the sky like snakes. Some – called diffuse aurora – are more like an even glow dispersed throughout the sky. Scientists know a fair bit about these diffuse auroras, but an old video from 2002 revealing what seems to be an undocumented auroral phenomenon shows we definitely don't know everything. "We found these events in a movie taken the night of March 15, 2002 in Churchill, [Manitoba], Canada," the researchers write in a summary of their research. "They appear as a section of diffuse aurora that rapidly brightens, then disappears and also erases the background aurora. Then,...
AstronomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Some thoughts on the inhabited universe …

It's not surprising that, in this new Age of Anxiety, UFOs are once again in the news. Back in the 1950s, when I was growing up, our national anxieties about nuclear war, insidious creeping communism and the United States' new role as superpower and global policeman produced many sightings of, even interactions with, UFOs or "flying saucers," as in the age of Fiestaware they were known. The government, the military, the scientists all denied that these phenomena were of extraterrestrial origin, attributing them to weather balloons, the planet Venus, mass hallucination, and "shared delusion" in the case of one couple who claimed to be abducted and who corroborated one another's stories. Discredited, the flying saucer stories gave way to the assassinations, wars and moon shots of the 1960s.
Astronomywgnradio.com

It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky

MYSTERY WIRE (Las Vegas, NV) — From Las Vegas to Los Angeles last night, people were looking up and seeing a strange string of lights moving quickly across the sky. It turns out it was caused by the same thing that’s caused millions of people around the world to think they are seeing something from another world coming to Earth.
WildlifeCody Enterprise

Report sightings of spiny softshell turtles to G&F

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking the public to report sightings of Eastern spiny softshell turtles in the Big Horn Basin. Spiny softshell turtles are a species of greatest conservation need in Wyoming due to their restricted range. Although populations are thought to be stable in eastern Wyoming, the public, local landowners and regional biologists have reported declines in the Bighorn River Basin. Justin Autz, Game and Fish herpetologist, is leading a two-year research project to understand more about the species distribution and ecology in this portion of Wyoming.
AstronomyScience Focus

How to see the Eta Aquariid meteor shower 2021 tonight

Calling all those vying to see a shooting star: the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to hit its peak tonight, illuminating the night sky with up to 55 streaks of light an hour – that’s three times more shooting stars than last month’s Lyrid shower. But where exactly do...
Astronomyupr.org

Utah Skies: Crescent Moon Meets Three Planets

As the moon orbits Earth we see the different phases it goes through during the month. From the new moon to the full moon the illuminated crescent grows in size each day, this is called a waxing moon. From full moon to new moon the illuminated area grows smaller and is known as a waning moon.
AstronomySpace.com

Astronomers chart invisible ocean of dark matter swirling outside the Milky Way

A mysterious wake of stars, stirred up by a small galaxy that is set to collide with the Milky Way, could be about to unlock the mysteries of dark matter. The trail of stars, located outside the star-flecked spiral arms of the Milky Way's central disk in a region called the galactic halo, is being carried along in the cosmic slipstream of a dwarf galaxy in orbit around the Milky Way, according to a new sky map created by astronomers.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Is This Incredible Photo of Earth or Mars?

The Red Planet, called that for its rusty oxidized soil, looks vastly different to our planet's green and blue appearance. Well, at least usually. The two planets can also appear incredibly similar, as European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet discovered while taking a photo of Earth looking decidedly red earlier this month, while onboard the International Space Station. "No cloud in sight and the red and ochre colors stretching to the horizon," he wrote about the surreal scene. "I thought I was orbiting Mars when I saw this view!" (ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet) There's a simple explanation for this cosmic mix-up – we're looking at the equally...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Invisible Monsters” –Supermassive Black Holes Roam the Milky Way

Astronomers are beginning to understand what happens when black holes get the urge to roam through the Milky Way. Typically, a supermassive black hole (SMBH) exists at the core of a massive galaxy. But sometimes SMBHs may “wander” throughout their host galaxy, remaining far from the center in regions such as the stellar halo, a nearly spherical area of stars and gas that surrounds the main section of the galaxy.
AstronomyFreethink

Radioactive Plutonium From Space Found in Pacific Ocean

For the first time, scientists have discovered a rare form of plutonium on Earth. The radioactive element was lurking at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean — and an exploding star appears to have helped it get there. Why it matters: The discovery of this plutonium (plutonium-244) could help scientists...