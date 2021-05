Great Oak sweeps Vista Murrieta to knot-up second place. The Murrieta Valley Nighthawks took a late lead to defeat the Murrieta Mesa Rams 7-6 Friday, May 14, at Murrieta Mesa High School. The loss for Rams was the second in their last three games, but prior to that, Murrieta Mesa (20-4, 10-1) was on a 15-game overall win streak and were undefeated in league.