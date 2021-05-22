newsbreak-logo
'Rocket League' is adding F1 cars to its roster | Gaming roundup

By Erik Maier
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. "Rocket League" has released its Formula 1 fan pack. As of this Thursday, "Rocket League" has expanded upon its race-centric latest season by adding the Formula 1 fan pack to the store. The new F1-themed item pack includes the Formula 1 2021 car (using the Dominus hitbox), individual decals for Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull and Williams, and last but not least, a set of Pirelli tires. Keep in mind, the team decals can only be applied to the F1 car in the pack, which means you unfortunately won't be able to slap an Alfa Romeo decal onto your favorite Octane. Also starting this week, you'll be able to pick up the Formula 1 Player Banner from the item shop for the low, low price of free. The greater F1 fan pack, though, will cost you 2000 in-game credits or $20. You can check out the reveal video below.

