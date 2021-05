While the differences are not deliberate, it’s instructive to compare the new Tom Clancy thriller, Without Remorse, to the first one that featured Clancy’s mega-badass Navy SEAL and covert operative John Clark, 1994’s Clear and Present Danger. That film primarily focuses on Clancy’s other hero, Jack Ryan (played by Harrison Ford), with Clark (Willem Dafoe) in the secondary role. While he provides some of the requisite action demanded of a big military thriller, that picture’s primary focus is political intrigue; conspiracies within the United States government, and Ryan’s dogged pursuit of truth. You even see him do something the hero of a modern movie would almost never do: Read some books in order to hunt down a key piece of information.