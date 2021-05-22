newsbreak-logo
Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant

By Matthew Earth
sudburymercury.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people in Needham Market have been tested for Covid after three new cases in the town were found to be the Indian variant of the virus. Suffolk County Council has confirmed a second mobile testing unit will be operating in the car park in High Street on Sunday and Monday after around 800 people were tested at the site on Saturday.

