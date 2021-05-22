newsbreak-logo
Suarez, Simeone celebrate Atletico title with tears, smiles

semoball.com
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suarez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait -- and a dramatic final...

