Suarez, Simeone celebrate Atletico title with tears, smiles

Eibar’s 3-0 win over fellow Basque strugglers Alavés was their first victory in 16 games, sealed by their ‘hard-working plank’. On the sixth floor of the tower block at No 1 Indalecio Ojanguren Street they started clapping. A few metres to the right, on the fifth floor of No 2, they began too and soon everyone had joined in: on all the balconies where flags hang and the occupants look out over the pitch, a standing ovation 15 stories high, and in the small stand facing them. Kike Garcí­a made his way to edge of the pitch while teammates and staff applauded an astonishing hat-trick from the man they most wanted to score it: the big, loveable lump whose three goals had just defeated Alavés and given Eibar something to hold onto.