What To Do If You're Driving And Hear a Tornado Warning

Effective: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas West Central Waller County in southeastern Texas South Central Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 1219 AM CDT, While the heaviest rainfall has mostly departed the area, flooding is ongoing as runoff from the 6 and 12 inches of rain that has fallen continues. An Areal Flood Warning remains in place for the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenham, Bellville, Shelby, Industry, Cat Spring, New Ulm and Frelsburg.