When I finish a card and I’m ready to mail it I had to go one place in my craft room for envelopes, another for return address labels, a totally different room for my address book, my custom stamp I use on the back of cards was also in a different spot and so on. So after many years of finishing a card and hunting all over for what I needed I realized I could really use a dedicated place that would store everything to quickly get a card ready to pop in the mail. My answer was a desk organizer from Blu Monaco.