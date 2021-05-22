newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lauren German Had Explosive 'Chicago Fire' Exit Before Landing 'Lucifer' Role

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren German has starred as Chloe Decker on Lucifer since it premiered in 2016. Before she joined the series alongside star Tom Ellis, German was a part of the Chicago Fire cast for the first two seasons. She departed from the NBC drama at the top of Season 3, and her exit was explosive — literally.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Lauren German
Person
Taylor Kinney
Person
Monica Raymund
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Star#Season Premiere#Series Premiere#Nbc#Twitter#Firehouse#Chicago Fire Fans#Star Tom Ellis#Tvline#Executive Producer Matt#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILspoilertv.com

Chicago Med - Yaya DaCosta & Torrey DeVitto to Exit Show

NBC’s Chicago Med is heading into its seventh season, the medical drama is bidding farewell to two original cast members, Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. DaCosta already has lined up a new series starring role. Meanwhile, DeVitto has joined the cast of indie feature Skelly. The departures come as the...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD season 8, episode 14 photos: Safe

This week’s upcoming Chicago PD episode will feature Hailey Upton, and the photos NBC has made available from the episode showcase that. “Safe” involves Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) taking the lead when Intelligence investigates a series of home invasion robberies. As such, you can see her in several of the promotional photos, including two really good action shots. It’s not Chicago PD without some kind of action sequence and Upton has always been fearless at confronting whatever bad guys are in her path.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale!

Season 9 episode 15 is going to be an enormous episode! That goes without saying given where we are in the story. In just one week’s time, the season finale will be here! When you think about the world of One Chicago, you know that these shows tend to go big in their final episodes. We expect nothing else here as we see Severide and Casey help Kidd to figure out her future. We know that she is potentially moving up the ranks, but where is the best place for her?
TV SeriesPopculture

2 Original 'Chicago Med' Cast Members Exit Ahead of Season 7

Chicago Med will be heading into Season 7 with two fewer cast members. According to Deadline, both Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto have opted not to return for the upcoming season of the NBC medical drama, on which they have portrayed original characters ER nurse April Sexton and emergency pediatrics specialist Dr. Natalie Manning. At this time, neither of the actresses have publicly addressed their exits, which came as the initial contracts of Chicago Med's original cast are set to expire at the end of the currently airing Season 6. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, other original cast members are expected to return. S. Epatha Merkerson has reportedly already closed a new deal, and both Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, and Marlyne Barrett are believed to be in various stages of negotiations.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago Fire renewed for season 10?

The One Chicago franchise’s flagship show, Chicago Fire continues to be one of the cornerstones of NBC‘s primetime TV lineup. So will it return for another season?. Fire is the series that started the One Chicago universe, which has now become the biggest thing that NBC has going for it. The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 paved the way for three other Chicago-set spinoffs, and gave NBC another franchise to build on and cross-promote for the first time since Dick Wolf created the Law & Order brand (which has since re-expanded itself).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy spin-off: Discussions underway about new show

Is it possible that another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is going to be unveiled over the next year or so? At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked! It sounds like there are discussions about making another show happen in this world, though it’s so early that you can’t quite call it a guarantee.
TV Seriesnews-graphic.com

‘Chicago P.D’s Season 8 Finale Is Their Version of ‘Everybody’s in the Fire at the End’

The penultimate episode of Chicago P.D. Season 8 ended with one of Intelligence’s own, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), attacked while the unit and the rest of the CPD were conducting a major raid on a crime ring. But, as series star LaRoyce Hawkins (who plays Officer Kevin Atwater) warns TV Insider, she’s not the only member of the unit we need to be worried about as we head into the finale.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire teases 'shocking call' for Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide in season finale

Chicago Fire fans already know to expect a major cliffhanger at the end of the upcoming ninth season finale, but it looks like things may not end well for Kelly Severide. Show bosses have teased that we will see Kelly back in his scuba gear before the season ends. But now the latest official synopsis teases a dramatic conclusion that hints his oxygen supply may be tampered with or affected in some way.
Chicago, ILfangirlish.com

‘Chicago Fire’ 9×16 Pictures: “No Survivors”

Chicago Fire 9×16 “No Survivors” is the season finale of the shortened post-covid 19 season 9 of this show. It’s been a hell of a season, and it’s brought us a lot of emotions – some of the strongest ones just last week, when Stellaride got engaged, and Matt confessed his love for Sylvie.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 8 finale photo: Will Ruzek find Burgess?

We’ve got another look at Wednesday’s Chicago PD season 8 finale, and it looks like Adam Ruzek is more determined than ever before. So what’s the reason for that? We think that’s not all that hard to figure out. At the end of this past episode, we saw Kim Burgess be seemingly knocked unconsciously. It’s hard to say for sure where the character is at the start of the finale, though one promotional photo out there shows her in peril. At least she’s alive, right?
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 12?

Of course, we have to kick things off by noting that this has been QUITE the eventful day for One Chicago as a franchise already. Just remember the news that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have been confirmed to leave Med at the end of this season. You can read more about that over at the link here, and these exits do cast a long shadow for the remainder of the season. We’ll be watching Med closely to see how these exits are set up through the remaining three episodes … and that includes tonight! All of the franchise will be on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there are important stories taking place across all three shows. With the finales just a couple of weeks away, this is a time where building up momentum is essential.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Kara Killmer on Brett’s future in ‘very maturing’ season 9

Chicago Fire season 9 has been a challenging one for Sylvie Brett, and a massive one for Kara Killmer. So what could Wednesday’s season finale possibly hold?. Ahead of the final episode, One Chicago Center spoke to Kara about the status of the Brettsey relationship (don’t forget last week’s massive reveal), and her opinion on the divided fan reaction to a romantic involvement between Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

See the cast of Chicago PD and their real-life partners

We love settling in on Wednesday evenings for new episodes of Chicago PD. The police drama, which has been on screens since 2014, follows a group of Chicago-based law enforcement officers and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13: Don’t Hang Up

Stella answers a mysterious call that has the firefighters racing against the clock on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13, “Don’t Hang Up.”. A woman and her brother are in danger, and it’s up to Stella and the team and Firehouse 51 to help — but does that mean they’ll be in danger too? Either way, we know the stakes are high from the looks of the promo video below.