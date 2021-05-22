Lauren German Had Explosive 'Chicago Fire' Exit Before Landing 'Lucifer' Role

Of course, we have to kick things off by noting that this has been QUITE the eventful day for One Chicago as a franchise already. Just remember the news that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have been confirmed to leave Med at the end of this season. You can read more about that over at the link here, and these exits do cast a long shadow for the remainder of the season. We’ll be watching Med closely to see how these exits are set up through the remaining three episodes … and that includes tonight! All of the franchise will be on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there are important stories taking place across all three shows. With the finales just a couple of weeks away, this is a time where building up momentum is essential.