A number of NFL futures bets can be placed well in advance of the 2021 NFL season, but Super Bowl odds are where the real market value is in sports betting. Yes, trying to pick the Lombardi Trophy winner out of 32 teams is a difficult task, yet a lot of clubs can be ruled out from the jump. Consider that a $100 bet on the No. 1 favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs, would yield a $525 profit at +525 odds.