UGA 4-H program awarded Tech Changemakers grant
ATHENS — The University of Georgia 4-H program was selected as one of 23 land-grant universities to implement the 4-H Tech Changemakers program for the upcoming year. Funded through a partnership between the National 4-H Council and corporate donors Microsoft, Land O’Lakes, Verizon and Tractor Supply Company, the 4-H Tech Changemakers program empowers middle and high school 4-Hers to teach digital skills to adults in their local communities.www.kpvi.com