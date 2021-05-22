Yosemite’s new reservation system now in effect. Yosemite Valley traffic is different

Online reservations are now needed for almost all visitors to enter Yosemite National Park. The new system went into effect Friday. The $2 Yosemite day-use entry passes, needed in addition to normal park entrance fees, must be purchased online via recreation.gov. A ticketed entry is required to get into Yosemite for anyone without an overnight reservation in the park; a bus ticket in; wilderness, Half Dome, or climbing permit; or who just want to recreate in Hetch Hetchy or drive through Yosemite to a destination on the other side.