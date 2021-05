Fresh out of college in 2010, Mitesh (Mike) Jivan was on the verge of beginning a job at Tesla, when he decided instead to join his brother Alpesh to work in and eventually take over their father’s hospitality business. The brothers, who are now co-founders and managing partners of Ten Seventy Hospitality in California, have built a thriving business, which operates Jivan LED Lighting, as well as hotels. However, in the wake of the pandemic, they became part of another enterprise entirely, Hospitality Strong, a grassroots movement to rally the hotel industry to donate PPE across the nation. Jivan described for LODGING how the group of 12 longtime friends from eight hospitality companies banded together to show that their industry is about much more than hotel room rentals.